Watch: Sana Fakhar new workout video goes viral

Sana Fakhar is a Pakistani film actress and model. She was introduced to the Lollywood film industry by director Syed Noor in his film Sangam in 1997.

She exemplifies the beauty of Pakistan’s showbiz industry. The gorgeous actress has risen to prominence in Lollywood thanks to her outstanding performance and acting skills.

She is very active on her Instagram accounts she most often shares photos and videos of her daily routine with her fans and followers. Her recent workout session is making headlines.

Take a look!

