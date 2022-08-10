Watch: Sana Fakhar new workout video goes viral

Sana Fakhar gives tour of her beautiful house
Sana Fakhar the stunning actress has given a tour of her lovely...
Sana Fakhar is a Pakistani film actress and model. She was introduced to the Lollywood film industry by director Syed Noor in his film Sangam in 1997.
She exemplifies the beauty of Pakistan’s showbiz industry. The gorgeous actress has risen to prominence in Lollywood thanks to her outstanding performance and acting skills.
She is very active on her Instagram accounts she most often shares photos and videos of her daily routine with her fans and followers. Her recent workout session is making headlines.
Take a look!
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.