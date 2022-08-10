Watch: ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to his Pakistani theaters Oct 13

The movie is a reworking of Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi’s Urdu play Gandasa, much like Maula Jatt and Wehshi Jatt.

Producer Ammarah Hikmat and actor Mirza Gohar Rasheed addressed the rumors on social media and offered their own opinions.

Abbasi shared that it will be released on October 13 this year.

Advertisement

Fawad Khan, Humaima Malick, Mahira Khan, and Hamza Ali Abbasi play the main characters in The Legend of Maula Jatt. The movie is a reworking of Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi’s Urdu play Gandasa, much like Maula Jatt and Wehshi Jatt.

Producer Ammarah Hikmat and actor Mirza Gohar Rasheed addressed the rumors on social media and offered their own opinions.

Hikmat mentioned that there won’t be any announcements while Rasheed made fun of him. Alongside a picture of the Pakistani flag, the producer wrote, “This time no announcements, only surprises!” on Instagram.

The movie, which was first announced ten years ago, was said to be the biggest action movie ever made in Pakistan. Abbasi has not said that it will come out on October 13 of this year.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hamza Ali Abbasi (@realhamzaaliabbasi) Advertisement

Also Read The Legend of Maula Jatt finally gets releasing date The film will be distributed by Mandviwalla Films which also distributed films...