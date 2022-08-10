Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to his Pakistani theaters Oct 13

Watch: ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to his Pakistani theaters Oct 13

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to his Pakistani theaters Oct 13

Watch: ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to his Pakistani theaters Oct 13

Advertisement
  • The movie is a reworking of Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi’s Urdu play Gandasa, much like Maula Jatt and Wehshi Jatt.
  • Producer Ammarah Hikmat and actor Mirza Gohar Rasheed addressed the rumors on social media and offered their own opinions.
  • Abbasi shared that it will be released on October 13 this year.
Advertisement

Fawad Khan, Humaima Malick, Mahira Khan, and Hamza Ali Abbasi play the main characters in The Legend of Maula Jatt. The movie is a reworking of Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi’s Urdu play Gandasa, much like Maula Jatt and Wehshi Jatt.

Producer Ammarah Hikmat and actor Mirza Gohar Rasheed addressed the rumors on social media and offered their own opinions.

Hikmat mentioned that there won’t be any announcements while Rasheed made fun of him. Alongside a picture of the Pakistani flag, the producer wrote, “This time no announcements, only surprises!” on Instagram.

The movie, which was first announced ten years ago, was said to be the biggest action movie ever made in Pakistan. Abbasi has not said that it will come out on October 13 of this year.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hamza Ali Abbasi (@realhamzaaliabbasi)

Advertisement

Also Read

The Legend of Maula Jatt finally gets releasing date
The Legend of Maula Jatt finally gets releasing date

The film will be distributed by Mandviwalla Films which also distributed films...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kim Kardashian pays tribute to her late father on his 79th birthday
Kim Kardashian pays tribute to her late father on his 79th birthday
Shraddha cozy home is decorated with artwork, family photos, and a charming balcony with plants
Shraddha cozy home is decorated with artwork, family photos, and a charming balcony with plants
No one applauded after Javed Akhtar's anti-Pakistan comment at Faiz Festival
No one applauded after Javed Akhtar's anti-Pakistan comment at Faiz Festival
Bushra Ansari reveals the challenges and difficulties of married life
Bushra Ansari reveals the challenges and difficulties of married life
Sara Ali Khan Looks Stunning in Manish Malhotra's Black Outfit
Sara Ali Khan Looks Stunning in Manish Malhotra's Black Outfit
Anushka Sharma travels to Bangkok for a trip
Anushka Sharma travels to Bangkok for a trip
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story