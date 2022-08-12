Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Waliya Najib shares stunning clips from Europe vacation

Watch: Waliya Najib shares stunning clips from Europe vacation

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Waliya Najib shares stunning clips from Europe vacation
Advertisement

Waliya Najib is a young and gorgeous Pakistani model. She is also an actress who starred in the 2020 drama Hamare Dada Ki Wasiyat.

She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind in impressing her audience by sharing her latest photos and videos. She has 1.3 million followers on her Instagram account.

In breathtaking photos and video from her vacation Paris, the Hamare Dada Ki Wasiyat actress is seen posing with her hubby Faizan Sameer.

Take a look!

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Waliya Najib (@waliyanajib)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Waliya Najib (@waliyanajib)

Advertisement

The viral photo and video are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users.

Also Read

Waliya Najib dazzles in glittering pink outfit
Waliya Najib dazzles in glittering pink outfit

Waliya Najib is a young and gorgeous Pakistani actress. She was born...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Arfa Malik's clothing line elevated the Pakistani Couture
Arfa Malik's clothing line elevated the Pakistani Couture
Sona Memon excels her modern charm in silver top and torn jeans
Sona Memon excels her modern charm in silver top and torn jeans
If Naatu Naatu receives an Oscar, according to Ram Charan:
If Naatu Naatu receives an Oscar, according to Ram Charan: "I doubt I'll accept it"
SZA 'deeply commends' Taylor Swift for re-recording old albums following the controversy
SZA 'deeply commends' Taylor Swift for re-recording old albums following the controversy
Prince Harry wants to go 'invisible' after partying with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry wants to go 'invisible' after partying with Meghan Markle
Ali Zafar criticizes Javed Akhtar's views against Pakistan
Ali Zafar criticizes Javed Akhtar's views against Pakistan
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story