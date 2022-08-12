Watch: Waliya Najib shares stunning clips from Europe vacation

Waliya Najib dazzles in glittering pink outfit
Waliya Najib is a young and gorgeous Pakistani actress. She was born...
Waliya Najib is a young and gorgeous Pakistani model. She is also an actress who starred in the 2020 drama Hamare Dada Ki Wasiyat.
She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind in impressing her audience by sharing her latest photos and videos. She has 1.3 million followers on her Instagram account.
In breathtaking photos and video from her vacation Paris, the Hamare Dada Ki Wasiyat actress is seen posing with her hubby Faizan Sameer.
Take a look!
The viral photo and video are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users.
