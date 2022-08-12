Watch: Zara Noor Abbas and Merub Ali’s new sleepover video wins internet

Advertisement
Articles
Zara Noor Abbas and Merub Ali’s dance on Bollywood 90’s goes viral

Zara Noor Abbas is a Pakistani actress. She is best known for her role as Arsala in Momina Duraid’s Khamoshi, and has also acted in serials Dharkan, Lamhay.

Merub just posted a video on Instagram Stories of herself having fun with Zara Noor.

In the sleepover video with Merub, Zara makes some cute and amusing facial expressions, and Merub captions the video, “I Miss You.”

Merub Ali is a well-known actress, model, social media star, media face, celebrity partner, and Internet sensation from Lahore, Pakistan. She is famously known in the country for her modelling and acting work.

