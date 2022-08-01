Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with latest video

Watch: Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with latest video

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with latest video

Watch: Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with latest video

Advertisement
  • Zhalay Sarhadi is a gorgeous Pakistani actress.
  • The 33-year-old star recently put up some funny TikTok videos that have made people on the internet laugh.
  • She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Mere Bewafa, Sartaj Mera Tu Raaj Mera.
Advertisement

Zhalay Sarhadi is a gorgeous Pakistani actress. She has been a part of the Showbiz industry since 2008 and has earned the hearts of millions of people.

She has 724K followers on her Instagram profile. She most often shares pictures and videos of her daily routine with her fans and followers.

The star of  ‘Dil e Jaanam’ has never been afraid to make strong statements, and recently she has also become a content creator. The 33-year-old star recently put up some funny TikTok videos that have made people on the internet laugh.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

Advertisement

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Mere Bewafa, Sartaj Mera Tu Raaj Mera, Choti Si Galat Fehmi, Najia, and many more.

Also Read

Zhalay Sarhadi In Hot Waters For Advising Hania Aamir
Zhalay Sarhadi In Hot Waters For Advising Hania Aamir

Talking about others on shows has always led to controversies, and this...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story