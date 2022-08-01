Watch: Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with latest video

Zhalay Sarhadi is a gorgeous Pakistani actress.

Zhalay Sarhadi is a gorgeous Pakistani actress. She has been a part of the Showbiz industry since 2008 and has earned the hearts of millions of people.

She has 724K followers on her Instagram profile. She most often shares pictures and videos of her daily routine with her fans and followers.

The star of ‘Dil e Jaanam’ has never been afraid to make strong statements, and recently she has also become a content creator. The 33-year-old star recently put up some funny TikTok videos that have made people on the internet laugh.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Mere Bewafa, Sartaj Mera Tu Raaj Mera, Choti Si Galat Fehmi, Najia, and many more.