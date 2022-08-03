Yashma Gill looks stunning in her recent photoshoot

Yashma Gill is a Pakistani film actress and model.

Yashma Gill is a Pakistani film actress and model. She was born on 20th November 1989 in Karachi. Her acting career began in 2016 with the drama series Meri Saheli Meri Bhabhi.

The Pyar Ke Sadqe actress took to her Instagram and shared her recent photoshoot that left the fans amazed with her charm.

Take a look!

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again. Her every look, whether in dramas, shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Khataakar, Pyar Kai Sadqai, Gustakh Dil, Ghari Do Ghari, Kabhi Band Kabhi Baja, Kab Mere Kehlaogai, Umme Haniya, Ab daikh Khuda Kia Karta ha, and many more.