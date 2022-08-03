Yasir Hussain exposes serious shortcoming of Pakistani actors

Yasir Hussain is a Pakistani actor.

He shared his journey and how he has evolved over the years.

Yasir was talking about Pakistani actors

Yasir Hussain is a Pakistani screenwriter, actor, playwright, and host from Islamabad best known for his comic roles.

On Junaid Akram’s podcast, Yasir was a guest, and the actor talked about the business. He talked about his life and how it has changed over time. When Yasir was talking about Pakistani actors, he said that they have a very strange flaw that is getting worse as time goes on and is not at all good.

Yasir said that actors and actresses don’t greet people at industry events anymore. Even if you were standing right next to them, they wouldn’t even notice you. Only if you say hello to them first will they notice you are standing next to them and say hello.