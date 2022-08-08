Yasir Hussain had a gathering with industry members in his house

Yasir Hussain recently shared some lovely photos from an event held at his house last night on his official Instagram account.

Famous Pakistani actors Adnan Siddiqui, Asad Siddiqui, and Faysal Qureshi visited Yasir’s home with his family.

The actors were observed having a good time together.

Advertisement

Yasir Hussain is a well-known and gifted actor, writer, and host from Pakistan who, despite having no formal training in the arts, quickly gained the audience’s affection and respect. One of the actors that frequently avoids the spotlight for various reasons is Hussain. Yasir is married to Iqra Aziz, a member of the entertainment sector. Kabir Hussain, the couple’s gorgeous son, is a blessing.

Also Read Yasir Hussain reveals some shocking news about Pakistani actors Besides acting, Yasir Hussain also writes and directs. In every field, he...

Also Read Yasir Hussain exposes serious shortcoming of Pakistani actors Yasir Hussain is a Pakistani actor. He shared his journey and how...

Hussain recently shared some lovely photos from an event held at his house last night on his official Instagram account. Famous Pakistani actors Adnan Siddiqui, Asad Siddiqui, and Faysal Qureshi visited Yasir’s home with his family. The actors were observed having a good time together.

Yasir captioned the pictures as “Kal Kabir Hussainnn ka taye, chachy, maamy gher aye thy aur dost bhi. Bara maza aya”. Have a look at the pictures!

Advertisement