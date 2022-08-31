Yasir Hussain makes fun of political parties amid the flood crisis

Locals and celebrities have questioned the competence of the authorities.

Locals and celebrities have questioned the competence of the authorities, the government, and leaders of the political parties amid the ongoing crisis in Pakistan, which has been described as unprecedentedly intense and grave than the 2010 floods. These individuals appear too preoccupied with their own small problems to care for the flood victims.

Despite the fact that many Pakistani celebrities choose to give money to the flood victims, they have expressed their displeasure with the government representatives for their inaction after the issue was deemed a national emergency. Yasir Hussain, a Pakistani actor, is one of those who doesn’t hesitate to express their opinions, and he did so in order to get clarification.

Hussain, who is outspoken about his opinions on social media, asked the authorities about their plans on Instagram. Hussain posted the following on his Instagram in a now-defunct story: “Rain used to be a mercy and will always remain mercy. Dams on rivers were and will continue to be a necessity.”

“This flood can be handled through aid. What is the plan for next year??” he asked.

Since June, Pakistan has seen floods that have impacted 33 million people on average who are not household members. In addition to at least 1000 fatalities lost, the floods damaged infrastructure worth $10 billion.

