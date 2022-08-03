Advertisement
Yasra Rizvi new adorable clicks with her munchkin

Yasra Rizvi new adorable clicks with her munchkin

Yasra Rizvi new adorable clicks with her munchkin

Yasra Rizvi new adorable clicks with her munchkin

Yasra Rizvi is a Pakistani actress and writer. She played the female lead in a number of television productions.

The Ustani Jee star took to her Instagram and shared adorable photos of herself with baby Ibne Adam.

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Yasra Rizvi (@yasrarizvi)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Yasra Rizvi (@yasrarizvi)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Yasra Rizvi (@yasrarizvi)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Yasra Rizvi (@yasrarizvi)

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Mann Ke Moti, Woh Dobara, Thora Sa Aasman and Ustani Jee.

Yasra and her stunning fashion affair with ethnic ensembles are absolutely graceful as ever. The diva has been rightly known as one of the most beautiful actresses in Pakistan, and these photos of this beauty are proof of why she always looks so adorable.

Yasra Rizvi is tired of ‘Unprofessional and Self-Proclaimed Stars’
Yasra Rizvi is tired of ‘Unprofessional and Self-Proclaimed Stars’

While many make-up artists are speaking out against a specific diva, Yasra...

