Edition: English
Zara Noor Abbas’s kathak dance performance is under fire, netizens’ reaction

Articles
Zara Noor Abbas is a multi-talented and outstanding Pakistani actress and model who has long been active in the entertainment industry.

Despite coming from a family of artists, Zara made a name for herself in the field through her own perseverance and hard work. Zara Noor Abbas is wed to Asad Siddiqui, another actor from Pakistan.

Zara Noor Abbas recently released a video of herself performing traditional kathak dance with her dance teacher on her official Instagram account. “Can’t even come close to matching her elegance. However, trying to follow her throughout this spontaneous performance of live music was impossible. She wrote, “My lovely Panna Anty, instructor, and sweetie.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official)

The internet users responded quickly after the video became popular on social media. The keyboard warriors made fun of Zara for doing inappropriate dance routines and told her to refrain from doing so in the future. What the audience had to say is below!

 

