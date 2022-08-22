Zara Noor Abbas’s kathak dance performance is under fire, netizens’ reaction

Zara Noor made a name for herself in the field through her own perseverance and hard work.

Zara Noor Abbas recently released a video of herself performing traditional kathak dance with her dance teacher on her official Instagram account. “

The internet users responded quickly after the video became popular on social media.

Advertisement

Zara Noor Abbas is a multi-talented and outstanding Pakistani actress and model who has long been active in the entertainment industry.

Despite coming from a family of artists, Zara made a name for herself in the field through her own perseverance and hard work. Zara Noor Abbas is wed to Asad Siddiqui, another actor from Pakistan.

Zara Noor Abbas recently released a video of herself performing traditional kathak dance with her dance teacher on her official Instagram account. “Can’t even come close to matching her elegance. However, trying to follow her throughout this spontaneous performance of live music was impossible. She wrote, “My lovely Panna Anty, instructor, and sweetie.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official) Advertisement

The internet users responded quickly after the video became popular on social media. The keyboard warriors made fun of Zara for doing inappropriate dance routines and told her to refrain from doing so in the future. What the audience had to say is below!

Advertisement

Also Read Zara Noor Abbas’s iconic look in a silky grey saree Zara Noor had a duty to produce the best she could because...