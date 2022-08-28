Zhalay Sarhadi’s new video goes viral

The Tehra Aangan actress danced wackily to the tune.

The Tehra Aangan actress danced wackily to the tune. Sarhadi chose a black silk shirt, grey trousers, and a cap to complement her chic and modern appearance.

The actress from 2 Batta 8’s followers was excitedly anticipating her future film when the video went viral. Sarhadi became the center of attention after receiving tens of thousands of likes and endorsements from famous people in the comments area.

Zhalay plays a foul-mouthed, evil gang leader in Carma, a role she can pull off with ease.

The upcoming film, which stars Adnan Siddiqui, Zhalay Sarhadi, Navin Waqar, and Osama Tahir, is directed and produced by Kashan Admani.

