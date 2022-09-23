Advertisement
Abrar Ul Haq opens up about his personal life

Articles
In Pakistan, Abrar Ul Haq is one of the most well-known people. People know him as a songwriter, singer, giver to charity, and politician. The name “King of Pakistani Pop” is given to him. Because of his fiery songs, he became well-known in Pakistan overnight. Pakistani weddings aren’t complete without his bhangras being played. One of the lucky singers in Pakistan, and he has a lot of fans. He is a down-to-earth person who does a lot more than just sing. The singer is doing a good job of running his own hospital. The songbird started Sahara trust and Sahara Cancer hospital and is the chairman of both. He works to help people and is known all over the world as a social worker. He is also well-known in Pakistan as a politician. Abrar-ul-Haq was the Chairman of Red Crescent Pakistan not too long ago.

He has worked in the Pakistan industry many times, but he never talked about his personal life. He doesn’t like to put personal information on social media. Abrar Ul Haq and his wife, Hareem Abrar, have been happy and satisfied with their life together for a long time.

Abrar Ul Haq told us in an interview a few days ago about his cute first love story as a child. When he was in elementary school, the pop singer fell in love with his principal. Since the principal knew his father, he just goes to her whenever he has a problem. One day, one of his friends made a joke about how he should marry her since he was always there. But Abrar Ul Haq thought about it and took it seriously.

