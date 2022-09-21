ACP to host live concert featuring Aima Baig and Asim Azhar

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is going to put on a Live Music Aid Concert in 2022 with the intention of lifting the spirits of those who were affected by the flood.

Asim Azhar, Natasha Baig, Ramis Ali, and Aima Baig are just a few of the well-known singers hailing from Pakistan who will be performing at the concert.

The Arts Council of Karachi has taken the initiative to start this programme, which will be of great assistance in dealing with the devastation caused by the flood.

The Karachi Gymkhana will play host to the performance on October 2nd, 2022, as stated in the press release for the concert.

Ticketwala.pk, Karachi Gymkhana, and the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi are the three locations where you can quickly and easily acquire tickets for the upcoming performance.

