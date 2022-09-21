Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
ACP to host live concert featuring Aima Baig and Asim Azhar

ACP to host live concert featuring Aima Baig and Asim Azhar

Articles
Advertisement
ACP to host live concert featuring Aima Baig and Asim Azhar

ACP to host live concert featuring Aima Baig and Asim Azhar

Advertisement

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is going to put on a Live Music Aid Concert in 2022 with the intention of lifting the spirits of those who were affected by the flood.

Asim Azhar, Natasha Baig, Ramis Ali, and Aima Baig are just a few of the well-known singers hailing from Pakistan who will be performing at the concert.

The Arts Council of Karachi has taken the initiative to start this programme, which will be of great assistance in dealing with the devastation caused by the flood.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi (@acpkhiofficial)

Advertisement

The Karachi Gymkhana will play host to the performance on October 2nd, 2022, as stated in the press release for the concert.

Ticketwala.pk, Karachi Gymkhana, and the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi are the three locations where you can quickly and easily acquire tickets for the upcoming performance.

Also Read

Rana Sana Ullah holds Presser on current situation of country
Rana Sana Ullah holds Presser on current situation of country

Rana Sana Ullah holds a Presser on the current situation of the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ariana Grande sends Christmas presents to children in Manchester hospitals
Ariana Grande sends Christmas presents to children in Manchester hospitals
The Queen's response when American tourists didn't recognize her
The Queen's response when American tourists didn't recognize her
Tinkay Ka Sahara Episode 14 Review: Qadar's arrogant jethani 
Tinkay Ka Sahara Episode 14 Review: Qadar's arrogant jethani 
Nida Yasir said 'deserving people are not getting enough credit'
Nida Yasir said 'deserving people are not getting enough credit'
Hina Altaf finally dispels family planning and miscarriage rumors
Hina Altaf finally dispels family planning and miscarriage rumors
Usher heartbroken as grandmother dies on Christmas Eve
Usher heartbroken as grandmother dies on Christmas Eve
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story