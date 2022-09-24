Aima Baig makes surprising revelations amid cheating controversy

Aima Baig, a famous singer from Pakistan, has finally said something about being accused of cheating on her ex-boyfriend Shahbaz Shigri with her ex-boyfriend Qes Ahmed.

For those who don’t know, British model Taloulah Mair, who was in a relationship with photographer Qes Ahmed at the time, said that Aima Baig cheated on Shigri with Ahmed.

ayo?! aima baig getting exposed 😳 WTF IS GOING ON???! pic.twitter.com/5P7ljjO1kC — ded (@CMPeshawar) September 19, 2022

Mair said in her Instagram stories from the day before that Ahmed cheated on her with Baig. She also said that Ahmed had lied and that he and Baig had taken a vacation together in UAE, where the “Do Bol” singer had bought a plane ticket for the photographer.

Baig had been quiet about the situation until now, but she has now told her side of the story. Ahmed has also joined them, making some surprising claims about Mair and calling her “mentally unfit.”

Baig went to her stories on the app for sharing photos and videos on Wednesday and wrote, “Bol liya aap sab nay? Karlia bully ya abhi bhi or thora rehta ha to wo bhi karlain. (Have you all done talking? Have you been mean to me enough? If not, go ahead and do it if you still want to.)”

“Without knowing even the whole truth. She then asked, “Can I say something now?”

Baig also said, “Even though I left a very respectful statement to put an end to this whole thing, I don’t think it will help.” But some people want to keep quiet because they know that if they do, more bad things will be said about them and their families. I still want to treat these people with the same respect I had for them before. In fact, to this person and their family, because “that’s not how I was raised.”

“I don’t and can’t make fun of dead people or how they took advantage of their partner and then pretended to be the victim. People who know this person personally can’t say anything about this because they knew the truth long before you did. And they know why it happened, believe me.

“Whatever happened, I’m going through a lot of trauma and depression right now because no one knows the truth.”

Also, the singer wrote, with a hint at the model who accused her of cheating, “And these extras who just want some followers and money…please give them that so they can move on with their lives.”

“I’m not the kind of person who stirs up trouble by only telling people the parts that help them play the victim card. I’m not even going to talk about some random extras in my story because they don’t have families they care about or even the dignity to accept who they really are.”

In the story that follows, Baig also asked her fans to suggest some “good doctors.” She said, “I have to give it to someone who needs it very much.” Send some money, too, or else what happened to me might happen to you, too, if you know what I mean.

In another story, Baig talked about Mair’s accusatory stories that included a video of a conversation she had with Baig. She said, “She bleeped out certain words and only posted half the video.” Also, I got texts telling me what to say on those videos, and her boyfriend knows that.”

Ahmed posted his statement on social media hours before Baig, the other person who was blamed for the scandal. In it, he said, “I’ve heard that a woman from my past has been saying some crazy things about me. She says I stole from her and is going to people I know with screenshots out of context and false facts.

He also said, “She did something similar earlier this year when she contacted my clients with the same story. She then demanded that I pay her 10,000 Euros. I was very angry, but after getting advice from my family, I decided to pay it to make peace.

“This woman has never worked. She has been living off of sugar daddies for the past few years, even when we were together. She has a lot of mental health problems, which is very sad.”

“She’s been through a lot, so I get it. But I can’t just sit here and let this nonsense go on. She actually tried to get me to pay her 10,000 Euros, made very racist comments, and cheated on me during our relationship. Now she accuses me of doing all of those things to her.”

It’s important to note that Aima Baig and her ex-boyfriend Shahbaz Shigri broke up earlier this week. Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri got engaged in March 2021. Their relationship and cheesy Instagram posts about each other made headlines for a year and a half before they broke up.