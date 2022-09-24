Aiman & Minal spotted celebrating their twin brothers birthday

Aiman and Minal, who are twin sisters, are two of the most loved and adored actresses in the business. Aiman and Minal have rose to fame for themselves in the industry in a short amount of time by working hard and being dedicated. “AnM Closet” is the name of the clothing brand that the twins own together.

Recently, the actresses were seen celebrating the birthdays of their twin brothers Huzaifa and Hammad and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram. At a restaurant where they were celebrating a birthday, the family was seen having a good time together. Minal and Aiman posted some beautiful pictures from the small birthday party for their twin brothers on their official Instagram accounts.