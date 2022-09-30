Aiza Awan slays like a boss in a black co-ord set

Aiza Awan is one of the most popular celebrities in the television industry. She is an actor with great poise and elegance. Her fashion statements never go wrong, be it her airport look or desi look. She can pull off anything with ease and grace and the recent picture of her in a pantsuit proves that she is a fashion queen. Aiza Awan always gives her fans updates about her life by sharing pictures. Fans also love to see their social media queen and shower love on her posts.

Aiza has shared a picture on her Instagram where we can see her wearing a black-colored outfit and it won’t be wrong to say that the actress is slaying in it like a boss. Nowadays, celebrities have been experimenting a lot while styling their outfits. Coming back to her post, the actress opted for a bold makeup.

She is seen wearing dark-colored lipstick with her high pony. Aiza complemented the look by wearing an elegant pendant necklace and some rings.

Earlier, she proved her mettle in the drama industry. Her performances in serials Zard Zamano Ka Sawera, Faryaad and Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat were praised by fans and critics.

