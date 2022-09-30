Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aiza Awan slays like a boss in a black co-ord set

Aiza Awan slays like a boss in a black co-ord set

Articles
Advertisement
Aiza Awan slays like a boss in a black co-ord set

Aiza Awan slays like a boss in a black pantsuit

Advertisement

Aiza Awan is one of the most popular celebrities in the television industry. She is an actor with great poise and elegance. Her fashion statements never go wrong, be it her airport look or desi look. She can pull off anything with ease and grace and the recent picture of her in a pantsuit proves that she is a fashion queen. Aiza Awan always gives her fans updates about her life by sharing pictures. Fans also love to see their social media queen and shower love on her posts.

Aiza has shared a picture on her Instagram where we can see her wearing a black-colored outfit and it won’t be wrong to say that the actress is slaying in it like a boss. Nowadays, celebrities have been experimenting a lot while styling their outfits. Coming back to her post, the actress opted for a bold makeup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She is seen wearing dark-colored lipstick with her high pony. Aiza complemented the look by wearing an elegant pendant necklace and some rings.

Earlier, she proved her mettle in the drama industry. Her performances in serials  Zard Zamano Ka Sawera, Faryaad and Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat were praised by fans and critics.

Also Read

Hira Mani’s latest selfies faces public criticism
Hira Mani’s latest selfies faces public criticism

Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress and model. She is known for...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ayesha Omar enjoying in Beirut, Lebanon with friends and family: See photos
Ayesha Omar enjoying in Beirut, Lebanon with friends and family: See photos
Mehwish Hayat criticized for her pizza reel
Mehwish Hayat criticized for her pizza reel
Throwback: Humayun Saeed's kiss in
Throwback: Humayun Saeed's kiss in "The Crown" Vulgar or bold? see mixed reactions
Witney Carson reveals the gender of her second baby
Witney Carson reveals the gender of her second baby
Mariam Ansari in Photos with Her Husband
Mariam Ansari in Photos with Her Husband
Elle Fanning and boyfriend Max Minghella are “in a better place than ever
Elle Fanning and boyfriend Max Minghella are “in a better place than ever
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story