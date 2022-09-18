Alizeh Shah looks like barbie doll in recent pictures

Alizeh Shah is a well-known Pakistani TV and movie actress who began her career at a young age and is now thought of as one of Pakistan’s top actresses. In a short amount of time, Alizeh won the hearts of many people. She is one of those actresses who doesn’t get much attention for a number of reasons.

Alizeh is very active on social media, just like every other famous person. She often shares beautiful photos and videos from her daily life with her fans. Alizeh recently posted her latest charming photos on her official Instagram account. Alizeh Shah looks like a real-life doll when she wears a long blue western dress and her hair is done in beachy waves. There’s no doubt that Alizeh looks very stylish as she poses for some beautiful photos. Let’s check it out!

