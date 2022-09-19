Alyzeh leaving for UBC’s second year makes Nadia emotional

Nadia Khan is a beautiful Pakistani actress and talk show host who has been in the country’s entertainment business since the 1990s. Nadia Khan has been the host of many shows so far. Nadia Khan has done more than just host shows. She has also been in dramas on different TV channels. Nadia Khan is happily married and has three children.

Nadia Khan just posted a sad Vlog on her official YouTube channel because her daughter is going to Canada to go to college. The Vlog that Nadia shared shows some emotional and heart-wrenching moments between her and her daughter Alyzeh. Nadia Khan was very sad about letting her daughter go abroad by herself, which is shown in the Vlog.

Watch video;

Nadia also wrote a sweet note for her daughter and gave her good wishes for the future on her official Instagram account. Nadia sent Alyzeh a cute picture with the words “Miss you, Alyzeh. Have a great second year at UBC Canada and continue to be the good girl you are. Remember that you are my joy. PS Kian misses you so much.”

