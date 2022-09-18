Recent floods have done a lot of damage, but only people who have been to the sites can get an idea of how bad it is. Anoushey Ashraf went to Balochistan with radio host Dino Ali and musician Natasha Baig to help flood victims. She was saddened by the situation and how little was being done to help. She wrote an angry letter in which she expressed her sadness and blamed everyone who is happy with the way the country is right now.

On Saturday, she put together a video of her trip and talked about things she saw that made her feel sad. “Even though the floods have hurt a lot of Pakistan, I was very interested in seeing the villages in Balochistan and it was one of my top priorities. The province has been ignored for a very long time. We don’t really know much about how it is,” she wrote. “As expected, we were saddened to see broken roads, flooded areas, bridges that had been washed away, etc., but more than anything else, I was saddened to see so many children hurt by the carelessness of their adults. We haven’t given them much for their future as a whole. Not even slippers to wear. Today, I don’t just blame the government. I also blame myself, you, and every other Pakistani who thinks this is fine.”

She talked about how people don’t know what’s right and wrong and why they don’t do anything about it. “Us, the people who have learned to live in a world full of crises as if they don’t exist. Our main concerns should be unchecked population growth, poverty, sickness, and bad health care… People still ignore this and try to figure out “why this is the way it is.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Anoushey Ashraf (@anousheyashraf) Advertisement

She asked her followers questions to wake up the general public, which she said was sleeping. “Why ask them for votes if you can’t help fix it? When do your morals and sense of right and wrong matter? When do you feel an ounce of humanity? In me? We are indeed the way we are because we are in a very deep sleep. God sometimes sends us one bad thing after another so that we’ll wake up. But alas.”

She read from a poem by Lawrence Tribble that talked about how powerful it is when one person wakes up and changes the life of another person, and so on and so forth. “Thank you, Dino Ali Natasha Baig and Hassan Ali Effendi, for being the best people to work with. We helped one another stay afloat. “Thaila Sherwani, live on!” she said in the end.

Ashraf added photos and clips to the video that showed their trip to a village in Wadh to give out more than 2,500 ration packs. She wrote, “Back broken, but heart a little bit better.” She said that they went there with a company that was giving out aid, and the FC Balochistan was there to protect them. She also said that she doesn’t like rules, but that they helped them get the items to the right place without any trouble.

Advertisement

Also Read Hira Mani flaunts her curves in Saree as she looks ravishing Hira Saleem, sometimes known as Hira Mani, is a Pakistani model, actress,...