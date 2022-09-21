Aqib Javed lashes out at Babar Azam for the dismal performance

Since the last tournament, Babar Azam hasn’t been playing well. He couldn’t score runs in any Asia Cup game until the finals, and since then he has gotten a lot of criticism. After the team lost the Asia Cup and the final turned into a one-sided show, many former cricket players and fans said mean things about the captain.

A former cricket player named Aqib Javed also spoke out against Babar Azam’s poor performance. He said that Babar and Rizwan, who bat first, have a terrible strike rate and ruin the game and the chance to win before the next batsmen come in.

Babar Azam has also had enough. When he went to a captain’s press conference, he gave an angry answer, which is not like Babar. Usually, he stays cool and calm, no matter how much pressure he’s under.

Babar said that everyone can have their own opinions and it’s fine to say them, but personal attacks are never okay and shouldn’t be done to any player:

Babar has been getting criticised for his low scores in the Asia Cup and for supporting the same team in the T20 World Cup, but it looks like the captain has had enough. Fans of Babar also came together to support their captain.