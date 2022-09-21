Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aqib Javed lashes out at Babar Azam for the dismal performance

Aqib Javed lashes out at Babar Azam for the dismal performance

Articles
Advertisement
Aqib Javed lashes out at Babar Azam for the dismal performance

Aqib Javed lashes out at Babar Azam for the dismal performance

Advertisement

Since the last tournament, Babar Azam hasn’t been playing well. He couldn’t score runs in any Asia Cup game until the finals, and since then he has gotten a lot of criticism. After the team lost the Asia Cup and the final turned into a one-sided show, many former cricket players and fans said mean things about the captain.

A former cricket player named Aqib Javed also spoke out against Babar Azam’s poor performance. He said that Babar and Rizwan, who bat first, have a terrible strike rate and ruin the game and the chance to win before the next batsmen come in.

Babar Azam has also had enough. When he went to a captain’s press conference, he gave an angry answer, which is not like Babar. Usually, he stays cool and calm, no matter how much pressure he’s under.

Babar said that everyone can have their own opinions and it’s fine to say them, but personal attacks are never okay and shouldn’t be done to any player:

Advertisement

Babar has been getting criticised for his low scores in the Asia Cup and for supporting the same team in the T20 World Cup, but it looks like the captain has had enough. Fans of Babar also came together to support their captain.

Also Read

Rana Sana Ullah holds Presser on current situation of country
Rana Sana Ullah holds Presser on current situation of country

Rana Sana Ullah holds a Presser on the current situation of the...

Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pakistan vs New Zealand first Test draws due to Bad lights
Pakistan vs New Zealand first Test draws due to Bad lights
PCB Management Committee supports Pakistan Women's League
PCB Management Committee supports Pakistan Women's League
Umar Gul's tenure as Afghanistan cricket team coach ends
Umar Gul's tenure as Afghanistan cricket team coach ends
PCB Management Committee discontinued Pakistan Junior League
PCB Management Committee discontinued Pakistan Junior League
Usama Mir helps Central Punjab to reach into Pakistan Cup final
Usama Mir helps Central Punjab to reach into Pakistan Cup final
Cristiano Ronaldo signs two-year deal with Saudi Arabian club
Cristiano Ronaldo signs two-year deal with Saudi Arabian club
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story