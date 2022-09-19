Advertisement
Arisha Razi Khan makes birthday wish for her sister

Arisha Razi Khan is a young and talented Pakistani actress and model who started her career as a child star. Today, she is known as one of the most talented actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Arisha became the talk of the town after she got married to a person who wasn’t an artist in a private family event.

Arisha Razi Khan was recently seen celebrating the birthday of her older sister Sarah Razi Khan, who also worked in show business before getting married. The beautiful sisters look incredibly cute in their astern outfits. The birthday party was a small family affair. The family was seen at a restaurant having dinner together. Arisha posted the pictures on Facebook and wrote, “Sisters are the best friends in the world. “Happy Birthday, best friend!”

 

Earlier, she has raised the bar with her most majestic and alluring appearances from a recent event, but before we get into the details, let’s go back in time to when Arisha Razi attempted to gain attention through a subpar publicity stunt. Don’t worry, Arisha Razi Khan is not here to chastise her photographers.

Next Story