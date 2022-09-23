Arsalan Naseer calls for profiteers during flood disaster

The country had a lot of potential.

As the number of people affected by floods in Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continues to rise at a rate that has never been seen before, actor and content creator Arslan Naseer posted a warning on Instagram for people trying to make a quick buck by pretending to help with the natural disaster.

Alongside a news article that says tent prices could go up by up to Rs 15,000 because of the national emergency, Arslan puts a clip from a previous YouTube video that talks about the country’s situation and is still true today. The blunt title of the post says, “Thank you, Pakistanis.”

“Then they ask why bad things keep happening to us. I’ve said the same thing a thousand times before: we’re all thieves. Nobody in politics or the government is stealing from us. “Those who complain about how bad things are getting in the country and say, “The country had a lot of potential, but we never had good politicians,” should know that the country doesn’t have good people,” says the actor from Chupke Chupke.

“We make corruption worse at every chance and at every level. We buy a lot of things at once because we expect prices to go up. If our people knew Qayamat was tomorrow, they would also raise the prices of tasbeeh and janamaz and say, “We’ll see about tomorrow when tomorrow comes.” “Until Qayamat comes, everyone will save their money,” the clip says.

Many people on social media seem to agree with what Arsalan said. One person wrote, “So true! Here, people make money by making their fellow countrymen suffer. Because of their greed, they have started to hoard money at the cost of someone else’s loss and desperation.

As politicians, citizens, and non-profits work together to raise money for those who have been displaced, flash floods caused by abnormal monsoon rains since mid-July continue to wash away roads, crops, infrastructure, and bridges, killing more than 1,000 people in the past few weeks and affecting more than 33 million.

