Asim Azhar and Hasan Raheem threaten to sue ‘fraudulent’ music

Asim Azhar and Hasan Raheem, two singers, have said they are going to sue the Summer Jam Color Festival because, they say, the festival used their names to trick people into buying tickets and getting sponsors. But the people in charge of the festival have denied their claims. On Sunday, Azhar wrote a long note about how he didn’t like the “fraudulent” music festival on his Instagram Stories. He called his note “Fraud Alert.” “Summer Jam Color Fest is a scam, and the people who put it on are also scam artists. Please get your money back for all sponsorships and tickets. And please watch out for what they might do in the future.”

The Habibi singer then said, “We won’t be performing tonight in Islamabad because the organisers didn’t pay us or were dishonest with us.” Azhar said that he and his management team will also sue the organisers because “they tricked fans into buying tickets and got sponsors by using our names,” but then they wouldn’t pay up and let them play.

Azhar told everyone to ask for refunds and said, “The people who did this fraud must be held accountable.” No matter who was to blame, the singer said, “Me and my team are sorry to all of our fans who were looking forward to seeing us perform. Hope we’ll do better next time.”

Raheem also said that the festival was a fake in an Instagram Story. He wrote briefly, “Really sad about the whole thing.” “I’m sorry to everyone who came out tonight to have a good time. We didn’t get paid on time by the organisers,” he said. “Please ask Sumer Jam Color Fest to give us our money back. We’ll go to court against them because they wasted everyone’s time and money. All of you who came out tonight, I love you.”

CLAIMS ARE DENIED BY SUMMER JAM COLOUR FEST. In an official statement posted on their Facebook page, the festival’s organisers denied the “false allegations” made against them. “We want to say that the false accusations made about Summer Jam Colour Fest are not true. “We’ve been in this business for five years and have put on the biggest shows in Islamabad and Lahore with the same artists and others,” they said at the start of their statement. “This was our fifth event with the artist, and we’ve always done well with him,” they said, but they didn’t name the artist. “It is especially disappointing that the artist’s manager doesn’t care about the artist’s past work or his or her relationship with the organisers.” The statement went on to say, “As part of the creative industry, we have spent a lot of time and energy creating a space for public events, and we have always kept our promises to both the public and the artists.” Organizers also said that “the majority of artist payments were made to the third parties working with them.” Because of this, they said that claims that artists weren’t paid were “absolutely false.” They then asked, “Should the organisers also ask for money back from the artists for what they’ve already been paid?” Also, there were no sponsors for this event,” she said. They said that for the “little amount” that was left, the artists had agreed to be paid by check backstage. However, when the senior management left the backstage to get the check, the artist managers went on stage and said they wouldn’t perform, even though they didn’t have the power to do so. The use of the word “fraud” was also seen as “defamatory and unfounded” by event managers. They said, “We had every intention of paying the artist, and we told the managers that.” All of the other artists who played are proof that we will keep our promise.” The statement also said that when Summer Jam Color Fest was cancelled in July because of bad weather, “every single person got their money back.” It promised that the organiser community has only just started to get back on its feet after COVID caused a drop in public events. “And we hope that the artist community will come together to help each other instead of putting each other down,” the letter said.

