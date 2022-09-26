Advertisement
Edition: English
Atif Aslam praises his wife Sarah & pens down lovefilled note

Articles
Atif Aslam is one of the rare celebrities who is neither universally mocked nor vilified. His fans praise him for his talent as a musician, singer, and actor, and they appreciate that he stays out of the spotlight when it isn’t necessary.

Even though Atif Aslam isn’t the type of prominent person who regularly shares details of his private life online, his fans go crazy whenever he celebrates a family member’s birthday or anniversary by sharing a snapshot of his wife and/or children. Seeing Atif Aslam and his wife Sara Bharwana together is a treat for fans since they make a cute couple.

Taking to his Instagram account he shared his look from the upcoming PSL song and penned down a love-filled note for his wife Sarah in the caption says; “Being in love with you never goes out of style and Sara you make sure I’m never out of style. Thanks love for styling me tonight and suggesting me this hair style 😘.”

A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

Sara Bharwana is a stylist for her husband; she worked on her renowned husband’s look for the music video of the Punjab Super League song Aagay Dekh. Atif was dressed formally in a black suit and wore fake ear studs to give the impression that he had pierced his ears. He gave credit to his wife for the interior design ideas. Unfortunately, Atif’s fans were vocal, and they didn’t seem to appreciate his new look. Numerous witty responses were left in Atif’s article.

