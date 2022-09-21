Atif Aslam’s Untold Story of Success by Shamoon Abbasi

Shamoon Abbasi has been a well-known actor, director, and producer for more than 20 years. Before he got serious about acting, he was a director and producer who put many big names on the scene. The actor said that he has worked for so long as a director, but people know him better as an actor. He has put a lot of people in the business together, including his ex-wife Humaima Malick. He also chose Humayun Saeed and Neelum Muneer.

In a recent interview with Mathira, Mathira said that Shamoon Abbasi is the reason why Atif Aslam has been so successful. Mathira said that she had also worked with Shamoon. “Why don’t you take credit when someone gets famous?” Mathira asked.

Shamoon said that he was a director and that it was his job to find talented people, which is how he did it. He added, “People call me a kingmaker. This generation knows me as an actor, but I’m a director. It was my job to find talent.”

Shamoon added “I knew Atif Aslam, at that time Atif and Goher used to fight on their song Adat and their band name Jal, I said to Atif to split from band and start producing your own music, then he produced Lamhey, which I heard and I was blown away by such an insane number, I thought that this song must be in some Indian movie and then we contacted with Mahesh Bhatt and it all happened.”

