Aymen Saleem takes the internet by storm with her stunning video

Maira Khan makes threat to reality show Tamasha Ghar
Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf's latest fashion film by ace courtier Hassan...
At the HUM Awards, rising star Aymen Saleem looked beautiful in a sparkling ivory-white gown.
Just now, in Toronto, the 8th Hum Awards took place. Many stars looked great in their outfits, but the Chupke Chupke star seems to have won hearts with her choice.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Gaurav Gupta made the actress from the movie “Paisan” a beautiful outfit. She finished off her look with smooth hair and a dewy face.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The pictures were liked and commented on a lot, with many people saying that Saleem looked beautiful.
Saleem is well-known for her work, especially in the movies Chupke Chupke, Ibn-e-Hawa, and Paristan.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.