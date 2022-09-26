Aymen Saleem takes the internet by storm with her stunning video

At the HUM Awards, rising star Aymen Saleem looked beautiful in a sparkling ivory-white gown.

Just now, in Toronto, the 8th Hum Awards took place. Many stars looked great in their outfits, but the Chupke Chupke star seems to have won hearts with her choice.

Gaurav Gupta made the actress from the movie “Paisan” a beautiful outfit. She finished off her look with smooth hair and a dewy face.

The pictures were liked and commented on a lot, with many people saying that Saleem looked beautiful.

Saleem is well-known for her work, especially in the movies Chupke Chupke, Ibn-e-Hawa, and Paristan.