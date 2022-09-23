Advertisement
date 2022-09-23
Edition: English

Azfar Rahman donates his Toronto ticket to the flood victims

Articles
Azfar Rahman donates his Toronto ticket to the flood victims

  • Azfar Rahman to donate his ticket and stay money to help people affected.
  • The much-talked-about award show in Toronto.
  • our local celebrities feel about things.
Azfar Rahman, an actor, said that he is not going to the much-talked-about award show in Toronto because he wants to show support for the flood victims. The actor shared a post on social media that said he had asked for his plane ticket and hotel stay money to be given to flood victims.

“Withdrawn by choice with respect to the coveted event,” Azfu shared on Instagram. “Sorry to disappoint my fans in Toronto Canada, I shall not be attending Hum Awards this year even though I’m nominated in the best actor in a negative role category.”

He continued by saying, “I stand with my brothers and sisters who are being swept away by the floods. I’d like the people in charge at the awards to donate my ticket and stay money to help people affected by the flood.”

 

Several of his peers agreed with his choice. Several people, including Ayesha Omar, Nadia Afgan, Sadaf Kanwal, and Mehwish Hayat, praised the actor for his stance on the issue.

Angelina Jolie’s trip to Pakistan a while ago brought up some troubling questions about how our local celebrities feel about things. Sharmila Faruqi and others criticised Pakistani artists for going to Canada to attend a local award show while the Wanted star was visiting flood-damaged areas.

Faruqi wrote, “I shared a collage of pictures from Jolie in Dadu and Canadian artists.” “Angelina Jolie went to our most flood-damaged district, Dadu, where she spread love and hope and asked the rest of the world to come help. On the other hand, all of Pakistan’s brightest stars are in Toronto for awards, where they are having fun and getting ready to put on some amazing shows.”

