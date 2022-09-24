Advertisement
Can you identify the actress from childhood pic?

When we look at famous people, we sometimes forget that they aren’t superhuman and that they went through the awkwardness of childhood just like we did. Photos of us when we were young tell vivid stories about where we came from and show us how people dressed and behaved in the past. By seeing celebrities when they were young, we get a sense of how they lived and grew up before they got to the red carpet.

The picture of Hania Aamir when she was young is going viral on all social media sites. The actor’s childhood picture shows her with long hair and a yellow kurta and a green dupatta.

It’s important to note that Hania Aamir uses Instagram, a social media site for sharing pictures, to show pictures from her personal and professional life.

She is playing Hala in the hit ARY Digital show Mere Humsafar right now. It’s the story of Hala’s life. She was born to a Pakistani father and a foreign mother, but her mother left them soon after Hala was born.

In the lead roles of Hala Hamza Ahmad and Hamzah Raees Ahmad, Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed are played by Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed. Saba Hamid, Zoya Nasir, Samina Ahmed, Omer Shahzad, and Waseem Abbas are also in the cast.

