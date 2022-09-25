Current generation’s top Actors, revealed by Shagufta Ejaz

Many Pakistanis consider the time of PTV to be the country’s golden age. Many famous people, including actors, actresses, writers, and directors, got their start in the early days of television, and PTV is largely responsible for this. It was during this time when Pakistani theatre really took off abroad. Some of the best actresses ever to emerge from that era are Shahnaz Sheikh, Marina Khan, Atiqa Odho, Fazila Qaiser, and Shagufta Ejaz. Shagufta is still quite popular, and she frequently plays powerful roles in TV series.

Many fresh faces are entering the theatre profession as the dawn of a new age approaches. There are new performers who are appreciated for their amazing talent and great performances, and there are new people who are known for their social media success. Shagufta Ejaz also divulged her pick for the best of the current crop.

According to her, Zahid Ahmed has been in several different productions. He’s proven himself to be a versatile actor of the highest caliber.

She also thought Ahmed Ali Akbar did a great job in Parizaad, particularly because of how he became his character.

She thinks Yumna Zaidi is a fantastic actor.

