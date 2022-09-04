Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dananeer Mobeen has drawn criticism for flaunting his relationship with his father

Dananeer Mobeen has drawn criticism for flaunting his relationship with his father

Articles
Advertisement
Dananeer Mobeen has drawn criticism for flaunting his relationship with his father

Dananeer Mobeen criticize for flaunting relationship with father

Advertisement
  • Young Pakistani actress and influencer Dananeer Mobeen rose to fame suddenly thanks to the success of her viral “Pawri Ho Rahi Hai” video.
  • Due to the audience’s overwhelming admiration and notoriety for the viral video, Dananeer decided to enter the entertainment profession.
  • On social internet recently, a video of Dananeer appeared in which she is seen supporting her father’s feet.
Advertisement

Young Pakistani actress and influencer Dananeer Mobeen rose to fame suddenly thanks to the success of her viral “Pawri Ho Rahi Hai” video. Due to the audience’s overwhelming admiration and notoriety for the viral video, Dananeer decided to enter the entertainment profession. With the drama series “Sinf-e-Aahan,” Dananeer made her small-screen debut among some of the top Pakistani actresses.

On social internet recently, a video of Dananeer appeared in which she is seen supporting her father’s feet. Dananeer wrote on the video when posting it “Abba kae paon dabana while he showers me with his wisdom and tons of duas, real sukoon. Alhamdulillah”, she wrote.

The actress came under fire from online users as soon as the video appeared on social media for flaunting her relationship with her father. The keyboard warriors counselled Dananeer to keep her private times private and scolded her for performing such theatrical things in public merely to gain popularity. Here we have gathered some public reviews.

Have a look!

Advertisement

Also Read

Dananeer Mobeen talks about flood and asks people to donate
Dananeer Mobeen talks about flood and asks people to donate

Pakistan is facing one of the worst flood in years. Some celebrities...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Zhalay Sarhadi wins heart in red outfit
Zhalay Sarhadi wins heart in red outfit
Kareena Kapoor and Mira Rajput both post pictures from same event
Kareena Kapoor and Mira Rajput both post pictures from same event
Shagufta Ejaz’s husband discuss about their love marriage
Shagufta Ejaz’s husband discuss about their love marriage
Fatima Effendi looks gorgeous as the sun kisses her skin
Fatima Effendi looks gorgeous as the sun kisses her skin
Simi Raheal thinks that awards are being given to bad actors
Simi Raheal thinks that awards are being given to bad actors
Watch: Teasers of Upcoming Drama of Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali 
Watch: Teasers of Upcoming Drama of Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali 
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story