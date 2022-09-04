Dananeer Mobeen has drawn criticism for flaunting his relationship with his father

Young Pakistani actress and influencer Dananeer Mobeen rose to fame suddenly thanks to the success of her viral “Pawri Ho Rahi Hai” video.

Due to the audience’s overwhelming admiration and notoriety for the viral video, Dananeer decided to enter the entertainment profession.

On social internet recently, a video of Dananeer appeared in which she is seen supporting her father’s feet.

Advertisement

Young Pakistani actress and influencer Dananeer Mobeen rose to fame suddenly thanks to the success of her viral “Pawri Ho Rahi Hai” video. Due to the audience’s overwhelming admiration and notoriety for the viral video, Dananeer decided to enter the entertainment profession. With the drama series “Sinf-e-Aahan,” Dananeer made her small-screen debut among some of the top Pakistani actresses.

On social internet recently, a video of Dananeer appeared in which she is seen supporting her father’s feet. Dananeer wrote on the video when posting it “Abba kae paon dabana while he showers me with his wisdom and tons of duas, real sukoon. Alhamdulillah”, she wrote.

The actress came under fire from online users as soon as the video appeared on social media for flaunting her relationship with her father. The keyboard warriors counselled Dananeer to keep her private times private and scolded her for performing such theatrical things in public merely to gain popularity. Here we have gathered some public reviews.

Have a look!

Advertisement

Also Read Dananeer Mobeen talks about flood and asks people to donate Pakistan is facing one of the worst flood in years. Some celebrities...