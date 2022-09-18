Dananeer Mobeen shares sultry sun-kissed photo in pinkish glam

Dananeer Mobeen is known for her killer looks. The Sinf-e-ahan’ actress took to snapchat to treat her fans with a smoking sun-kissed looks of herself in a pinkish glam. Actress can be seen donning a nude and glowy make-up in her sun-kissed photo.

Advertisement Dananeer never misses a chance to share snaps of herself. Her close-up pictures sans makeup will definitely make you wonder what’s the secret behind her flawless skin. She wore a yellow top and it is something that everyone needs to keep in their collection.

She is an Pakistani television actress. She is fondly remembered for playing the lead role of Syeda Sidra in lead drama ‘Sinf-e-ahan.’ Dananeer is gorgeous and has always rocked her character roles and is loved by the audience.

Earlier, She shared a video of herself teaching some beauty hacks and its is to be remembered in her first video she rose to fame for the video ‘Pawri hori hai.’

