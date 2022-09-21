Dania Enwer shares a piece of advice for fans

Dania Enwer, who is known for her role in the TV show “Habs,” made a new video that is going viral on social media. In it, she gave fans some advice.

This week, Dania Enwer, who plays Bano in the hit TV show “Habs,” posted a new video to her account on the photo and video sharing app and told her fans to “stop doing three things” right away.

“Talking to toxic people,” “regretting,” and “expecting people to change” are on the actor’s list of “three things you need to stop doing right now.” Enwer also said, “#Habs dekho, Chill karo,” which means, “Watch Habs and chill.”

“At least Tuesday nights are taken care of,” she wrote in the caption. The video was seen by thousands of her followers on the social platform, and both the actor and the drama got a lot of hearts and compliments.

A quick look at the comments.

Yaaar so cute?

Daniaaa?

Beautiful things happen in Habs. Drama serial Dania enwer?

Habs is a great drama, and everyone does a great job with it.

I’m telling you to live a love story together. Fahad is better than Talal.

About the serial, ‘Habs’ starring A-list actors Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah in lead roles – follows the story of a loving couple “trying to make it through the misunderstandings that are created by the unfortunate circumstances and the people around them.”

Dania Enwer plays Bano in the show, the elder sister of lead protagonist Ayesha, while the rest of the cast includes Ayesha Omar, Saba Faisal, Janice Tessa, Hina Rizvi, Isra Ghazal, Javed Sheikh and Imran Aslam.

‘Habs’ – written by Aliya Makhdoom and directed by Musaddiq Malek – airs prime time every Tuesday.

