Dua Faisal and Umer Mukhtar's star-studded wedding pictures

Dua Faisal and Umer Mukhtar’s star-studded wedding pictures

Dua Faisal and Umer Mukhtar’s star-studded wedding pictures

Dua Faisal and Umer Mukhtar’s star-studded wedding pictures

  Dua Faisal and Umer Mukhtar's star-studded wedding pictures.

  • Umer Mukhtar is a famous and versatile Pakistani digital inventor and producer.
  • Mukhtar tied the knot with his long-time fiance Dua Faisal.

Umer Mukhtar is a well-known and skilled digital producer and innovator from Pakistan. His successful dramas and telefilms are proof of his immense talent.

Umer Mukhtar has recently tied the knot with his long-time fiance, Dua Faisal, who is also working for TV but she is not an actress.

Many celebrities and close friends from the Pakistani entertainment industry were sighted at Mukhtar’s unique gathering on his special day. To further enhance and personalise their special day, Wajahat Rauf, Shazia Wajahat, Ashir Wajahat, Nayal Wajahat, Hania Aamir, Dananeer, Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari, and Amar Khan also arrived at their destination. Guests are enjoying the beautiful event and delicious food.

 

