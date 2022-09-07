Dua Faisal and Umer Mukhtar’s star-studded wedding pictures.

Umer Mukhtar has recently tied the knot with his long-time fiance, Dua Faisal, who is also working for TV but she is not an actress.

Many celebrities and close friends from the Pakistani entertainment industry were sighted at Mukhtar’s unique gathering on his special day. To further enhance and personalise their special day, Wajahat Rauf, Shazia Wajahat, Ashir Wajahat, Nayal Wajahat, Hania Aamir, Dananeer, Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari, and Amar Khan also arrived at their destination. Guests are enjoying the beautiful event and delicious food.

