Durefishan Saleem crossed 1 million followers on Instagram

Durefishan crossed 1 million followers on Instagram.

DureFishan Saleem is a young and educated Pakistani actress who is new to the industry yet won millions of hearts with her natural and adequate acting. She was born on 14th January in Lahore.

The audience is now adorning her performances, and Durefishan is receiving a lot of love from her fans and fellow artists for her hard work. She is one of those actresses who has always received positive feedback from the audience.

She is quite active on Instagram, and she never fails to impress her followers by uploading her stunning photos. Due to the lively response, Saleem’s Instagram followers have surpassed one million.

She captioned her post, “Happy 1M loversssssssss One of the things I didn’t pay for in 2 years Love love and big hugs.” Have a look at some adorable clicks from DureFishan’s celebration:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media. Many of her fans are leaving insightful comments.

