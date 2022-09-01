Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Durefishan Saleem crossed 1 million followers on Instagram

Durefishan Saleem crossed 1 million followers on Instagram

Articles
Advertisement
Durefishan Saleem crossed 1 million followers on Instagram

Durefishan Saleem crossed 1 million followers on Instagram

Advertisement
  • DureFishan Saleem is a young and educated Pakistani actress.

  • Durefishan crossed 1 million followers on Instagram.

    • Advertisement
  • The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media.

DureFishan Saleem is a young and educated Pakistani actress who is new to the industry yet won millions of hearts with her natural and adequate acting. She was born on 14th January in Lahore.

The audience is now adorning her performances, and Durefishan is receiving a lot of love from her fans and fellow artists for her hard work. She is one of those actresses who has always received positive feedback from the audience.

She is quite active on Instagram, and she never fails to impress her followers by uploading her stunning photos. Due to the lively response, Saleem’s Instagram followers have surpassed one million.

She captioned her post, “Happy 1M loversssssssss One of the things I didn’t pay for in 2 years Love love and big hugs.” Have a look at some adorable clicks from DureFishan’s celebration:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media. Many of her fans are leaving insightful comments.

Advertisement

Also Read

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared words of wisdom
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared words of wisdom

The actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared her new picture, which is going viral...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story