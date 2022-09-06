Durefishan Saleem flaunts her elegant looks in bridal attire

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is a Pakistani television actress.

The Dil Ruba actress has shared a series of pictures of herself from her bridal shoot with her fans on Instagram.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is a rising young talent in the industry. She entered the industry and captivated the audience with her first drama. Her height and personality are lovely. Her acting skills are flawless.

Take a look!

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral.

Her styling and makeup look accentuates her beauty. She looks superb in alluring ensembles and regal looks created for her bridal look.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Dil Ruba, Juda Huway Kuch Is Tarhan, Bharaas, Kesi Teri Khudgarzi, and many more.

