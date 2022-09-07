Esra Bilgic latest bold photoshoot sets Internet ablaze

Esra Bilgiç is a Turkish actress.

Esra Bilgiç, aka Halime Sultan, is a popular Turkish actress who rules millions of hearts with her beauty and charm. The diva recently treated her fans with sizzles photos.

The Dirilis: Ertugrul actress took to Instagram and dropped dead gorgeous portraits of herself from her beautiful monochromatic photos. Setting the internet aflame with her mesmerizing looks, the 29-year-old debuted a full glammed-up look. The stunning woman caught attention while posing for the camera due to her exquisite sense of style.

Take a look!

The 29-year-old beautiful actress has an enthralling Instagram feed, which is adored by her massive fans. She has a huge fan following with 7 million followers on Instagram. She is currently seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş.

