Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Fans spotted suspicious between Shadab Khan and Kinza Hashmi

Fans spotted suspicious between Shadab Khan and Kinza Hashmi

Articles
Advertisement
Fans spotted suspicious between Shadab Khan and Kinza Hashmi

Fans spotted suspicious between Shadab Khan and Kinza Hashmi

Advertisement
  • Kinza Hashmi is a Pakistani actress.
  • Fans spotted something suspicious between Shadab Khan and Kinza.
  • Fans first became aware of her when Shadab Khan followed her on Instagram.
Advertisement

Kinza Hashmi is a Pakistani actress who works on television. She was born on March 7, 1997, in Lahore, but currently resides in Karachi. She started her acting career in 2014 and appeared in several television commercials and serials.

It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience. Kinza has also acted in a number of television programs, and her work has been well received.

Like many other cricket fans, the well-known and well-known Pakistani TV actress Kinza travelled to Dubai to take in the game.

Everyone was aware of Kinza Hashmi’s appearance, and fans have begun to associate her with Shadab Khan. Because the incredibly talented Pakistani bowler Shadab Khan likes Kinza . Fans first became aware of it when Shadab Khan was solely following Kinza, a Pakistani actress.

Also Read

Kinza Hashmi radiates royalty in Canary yellow bridal attire
Kinza Hashmi radiates royalty in Canary yellow bridal attire

Kinza Hashmi has repeatedly amazed us with the bridal persona that she...

Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hanish Qureshi enjoying soul fest with Friend & sister, see photos
Hanish Qureshi enjoying soul fest with Friend & sister, see photos
Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed's international debuts made them prettier
Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed's international debuts made them prettier
Shoaib Malik posted his talk show ad on Instagram
Shoaib Malik posted his talk show ad on Instagram
Kate Winslet talks about how she beat Tom Cruise's record for swimming underwater
Kate Winslet talks about how she beat Tom Cruise's record for swimming underwater
Malala Yousafzai’s adorable pictures with her family
Malala Yousafzai’s adorable pictures with her family
Meghan Markle and Princess Diana are very different from each other
Meghan Markle and Princess Diana are very different from each other
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story