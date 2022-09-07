Fans spotted suspicious between Shadab Khan and Kinza Hashmi

Kinza Hashmi is a Pakistani actress.

Fans spotted something suspicious between Shadab Khan and Kinza.

Fans first became aware of her when Shadab Khan followed her on Instagram.

Kinza Hashmi is a Pakistani actress who works on television. She was born on March 7, 1997, in Lahore, but currently resides in Karachi. She started her acting career in 2014 and appeared in several television commercials and serials.

It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience. Kinza has also acted in a number of television programs, and her work has been well received.

Like many other cricket fans, the well-known and well-known Pakistani TV actress Kinza travelled to Dubai to take in the game.

