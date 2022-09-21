Farhan Saeed unveils first look of his song “Kadi Kadi”

Actor and singer Farhan Saeed has been making all the right moves as of late, from portraying the leading guy in the popular and highly rated dramas “Mere Humsafar” and “Badshah Begum” to making his debut in a feature film later this year with the title “Tich Button.”

The young artist stunned his fans all around the world by releasing the first glimpse at his new single “Kadi Kadi” on his birthday this year. In the advertisement poster, Saeed appears to be in the zone, and the poster exudes an air of sophistication.

The eagerly anticipated single ‘Kadi Kadi,’ which also features Humaima Malik, is being eagerly anticipated by fans of Farhan Saeed from all over the world, and the poster that was released revealed last night by the star with the caption “on my birthday, a gift for my fans,” raised their excitement levels even further.