Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Farhan Saeed unveils first look of his song “Kadi Kadi”

Farhan Saeed unveils first look of his song “Kadi Kadi”

Articles
Advertisement
Farhan Saeed unveils first look of his song “Kadi Kadi”
Advertisement

Actor and singer Farhan Saeed has been making all the right moves as of late, from portraying the leading guy in the popular and highly rated dramas “Mere Humsafar” and “Badshah Begum” to making his debut in a feature film later this year with the title “Tich Button.”

The young artist stunned his fans all around the world by releasing the first glimpse at his new single “Kadi Kadi” on his birthday this year. In the advertisement poster, Saeed appears to be in the zone, and the poster exudes an air of sophistication.

The eagerly anticipated single ‘Kadi Kadi,’ which also features Humaima Malik, is being eagerly anticipated by fans of Farhan Saeed from all over the world, and the poster that was released revealed last night by the star with the caption “on my birthday, a gift for my fans,” raised their excitement levels even further.

Also Read

Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed practices for dance
Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed practices for dance

Mere Humsafar is one of the most popular drama series, not just...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Lois Griffin is dead becomes trends on TikTok
Lois Griffin is dead becomes trends on TikTok
Cher engaged to boyfriend Alexander Edwards
Cher engaged to boyfriend Alexander Edwards
Stephen Greif dead at 78
Stephen Greif dead at 78
kate hudson in almost famous movie
kate hudson in almost famous movie
Kim Kardashian says parenting alongside Kanye West is hard
Kim Kardashian says parenting alongside Kanye West is hard
Kate Hudson reveals nepo babies are prevalent in many other companies
Kate Hudson reveals nepo babies are prevalent in many other companies
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story