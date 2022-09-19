Fawad Khan is without a doubt the most popular person in Pakistan and the biggest star. He got his start in show business with a comedy like Jatt and Bond. Then he moved on to movies. In Khuda Ke Liye, he had a very hard role to play. Fawad then went on to star in dramas like Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai, which were huge hits and will always be remembered. Not only did these dramas make him the most popular actor in Pakistan, but they also made him famous in Bollywood, where he had a huge fan base.

Since he moved to Bollywood, Fawad Khan has not been seen on TV again. With The Legend of Maula Jatt, Neelofar, and Money Back Guarantee, he will be back on the big screen, but his return to dramas is still just an idea. Even though we just saw Fawad in a web series called “Ms. Marvel,” and he has also done a series called “Barzakh” with Sanam Saeed.

In an interview with Something Haute, Fawad Khan talked about many things related to his career and the projects he has coming up. He has also finally said whether or not he will return to dramas. Fawad said that it is hard for him to get back into dramas now because he is older and most TV stories are about younger couples. So it doesn’t look like Fawad will be back on TV any time soon.

