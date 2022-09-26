Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fia Khan’s amazing & fast weight loss after delivery

Fia Khan’s amazing & fast weight loss after delivery

Articles
Advertisement
Fia Khan’s amazing & fast weight loss after delivery

Fia Khan’s amazing & fast weight loss after delivery

Advertisement

Fia Khan, whose real name is Sofia Khan, is a famous Pakistani model and actress who has stopped being a model. Fia Khan is happy with her husband. She is now the proud mother of a cute little girl named Alisa Erken.

Tolga Erken, who is from Turkey, is married to Fia, and they make a very cute couple. Alisa Erken is the third daughter of Fia, and this is her second marriage.

Well, Fia Khan shared a lot of pictures of herself during her pregnancy, when she had gained a lot of weight. Well, it’s usually very hard to get back in shape, but Fia Khan’s fans were shocked when she showed them pictures of how quickly she lost weight right after giving birth. Here are a few collages that compare Fia Khan to other people.

Fia Khan said that in the seven weeks it took her to lose 10 kg, she did nothing but breastfeed her baby. She said she lost this weight because she was feeding her baby. Here are her stories about how she lost weight quickly and in an amazing way after giving birth to a cute little girl.

Also Read

}; googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.defineSlot('/21836501584/Article_Between_Paragraph_300X250', [300, 250], 'div-gpt-ad-1666611039335-0').setTargeting('Categories', ['entertainment']).addService(googletag.pubads()); }); googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1666611039335-0'); });

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Paul McCartney grieved death of Barbara Walters
Paul McCartney grieved death of Barbara Walters
Karolna Kurková claims her New Year's resolution is to get her driver's license 
Karolna Kurková claims her New Year's resolution is to get her driver's license 
Machine Gun Kelly responds to Megan Fox's post about “Seeking a Girlfriend”
Machine Gun Kelly responds to Megan Fox's post about “Seeking a Girlfriend”
Kathy Griffin rekindles her fight with Andy Cohen in time for new year
Kathy Griffin rekindles her fight with Andy Cohen in time for new year
Woman alleges that LaKeith Stanfield is father of her newborn
Woman alleges that LaKeith Stanfield is father of her newborn
Gwyneth Paltrow interviewed Kim Kardashian in the coziest version
Gwyneth Paltrow interviewed Kim Kardashian in the coziest version
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story