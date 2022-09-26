Fia Khan’s amazing & fast weight loss after delivery

Fia Khan, whose real name is Sofia Khan, is a famous Pakistani model and actress who has stopped being a model. Fia Khan is happy with her husband. She is now the proud mother of a cute little girl named Alisa Erken.

Tolga Erken, who is from Turkey, is married to Fia, and they make a very cute couple. Alisa Erken is the third daughter of Fia, and this is her second marriage.

Well, Fia Khan shared a lot of pictures of herself during her pregnancy, when she had gained a lot of weight. Well, it’s usually very hard to get back in shape, but Fia Khan’s fans were shocked when she showed them pictures of how quickly she lost weight right after giving birth. Here are a few collages that compare Fia Khan to other people.

Fia Khan said that in the seven weeks it took her to lose 10 kg, she did nothing but breastfeed her baby. She said she lost this weight because she was feeding her baby. Here are her stories about how she lost weight quickly and in an amazing way after giving birth to a cute little girl.

Also Read

}; googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.defineSlot('/21836501584/Article_Between_Paragraph_300X250', [300, 250], 'div-gpt-ad-1666611039335-0').setTargeting('Categories', ['entertainment']).addService(googletag.pubads()); }); googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1666611039335-0'); });