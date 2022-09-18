Firdous Jamal is under fire after statement about Humayun Saeed

Popular veteran actor Firdous Jamal is in the news again for his negative comments about top actor Humayun Saeed. Team Reviewit posted the news from a recent show where Firdous Jamal rated top actors harshly. When talking about Humayun, he said, “Humayun Saeed has no voice, no character, and nothing like that.” He also said that there are still fools who think he’s a talented actor. He made it clear that Humayun Saeed was not a good actor. Here is link!

Well, the clip went viral soon after the Reviews story spread on social media. Almost every Instagram page also posted the controversial clip where Firdous Jamal talked about Humayun Saeed. When the actors and cybernauts saw the video, they showed how upset they were.

Zarnish Khan and Mathira also went on Instagram to talk about Firdous Jamal’s recent bad things to say about Humayun Saeed.

Zarnish Khan was also angry, and she talked about her own experience with the actor. “He cracks me up with his weird issues with things and people, (No offense intended). So long time ago, we were doing a project together and out of respect I said “AOA Firdous uncle, how are you?” and he got pissed ke BB Mainy showbiz industry is lye join nahi ki thi ke log mujhai kabhi uncle bolain. I was like ummmm! Okay then, AOA FIRDOUS SAHAB, “if that works for you.” Uncle or no uncle, he could have been polite. Never mind!”

Fans said that Firdous Jamal is a great actor, but that he is too hard on younger actors. He should realise that they are also good at what they do. They also said that he is Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar part II, but the great writer Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar and Firdous Jamal don’t agree with each other. Fans said that he is a senior and a good artist, but that he is not a good person because he is proud, and that he should be less proud.