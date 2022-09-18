Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Firdous Jamal is under fire after his statement about Humayun Saeed

Firdous Jamal is under fire after his statement about Humayun Saeed

Articles
Advertisement
Firdous Jamal is under fire after his statement about Humayun Saeed

Firdous Jamal is under fire after statement about Humayun Saeed

Advertisement

Popular veteran actor Firdous Jamal is in the news again for his negative comments about top actor Humayun Saeed. Team Reviewit posted the news from a recent show where Firdous Jamal rated top actors harshly. When talking about Humayun, he said, “Humayun Saeed has no voice, no character, and nothing like that.” He also said that there are still fools who think he’s a talented actor. He made it clear that Humayun Saeed was not a good actor. Here is link!

Well, the clip went viral soon after the Reviews story spread on social media. Almost every Instagram page also posted the controversial clip where Firdous Jamal talked about Humayun Saeed. When the actors and cybernauts saw the video, they showed how upset they were.

Zarnish Khan and Mathira also went on Instagram to talk about Firdous Jamal’s recent bad things to say about Humayun Saeed.

Zarnish Khan was also angry, and she talked about her own experience with the actor. “He cracks me up with his weird issues with things and people, (No offense intended). So long time ago, we were doing a project together and out of respect I said “AOA Firdous uncle, how are you?” and he got pissed ke BB Mainy showbiz industry is lye join nahi ki thi ke log mujhai kabhi uncle bolain. I was like ummmm! Okay then, AOA FIRDOUS SAHAB, “if that works for you.” Uncle or no uncle, he could have been polite. Never mind!”

Advertisement

Fans said that Firdous Jamal is a great actor, but that he is too hard on younger actors. He should realise that they are also good at what they do. They also said that he is Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar part II, but the great writer Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar and Firdous Jamal don’t agree with each other. Fans said that he is a senior and a good artist, but that he is not a good person because he is proud, and that he should be less proud.

Also Read

Firdous Jamal clarifies controversial remark about Mahira Khan
Firdous Jamal clarifies controversial remark about Mahira Khan

Firdous Jamal occasionally draws criticism for making disparaging statements about popular actors....

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Seo In Young and her fiance to get married soon, details
Seo In Young and her fiance to get married soon, details
Top 10 Bollywood actors that dominated Box office in 2022
Top 10 Bollywood actors that dominated Box office in 2022
Olivia Colman talks about intimate scenes with Micheal Ward
Olivia Colman talks about intimate scenes with Micheal Ward
Faizan Sheikh & Maham Aamir celebrated 1ST birthday of Haadiya
Faizan Sheikh & Maham Aamir celebrated 1ST birthday of Haadiya
Muhammad Asif, Here is Pakistani Mr Bean: See Pictures
Muhammad Asif, Here is Pakistani Mr Bean: See Pictures
Hira Tareen and Ali Safina's Wedding Anniversary: See Pictures
Hira Tareen and Ali Safina's Wedding Anniversary: See Pictures
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story