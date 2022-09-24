Fiza Ali shares story of her struggle in media industry

Due to her hard work and dedication to her work, Fiza Ali became a well-known name in Lollywood.

The Bhool actress went through a lot of hard times before she became famous, but she never forgot how hard things were in the beginning. Ali said on the morning show Good Morning Pakistan that she had to go through a lot to get where she is now.

“I bought my first apartment in Karachi,” said the Fasley actress. We used to live in a house we rented before I got a job. It was hard for me to save money because I was still in school and also had to pay for my mother’s expensive cancer treatment. I tried to save money by wearing clothes and shoes that were used.”

“We bought an apartment for 18 lacs with the money I had saved and the money my mother got from selling her gold jewellery. After a few months, my mother was in a very bad way, and we needed money badly, so we sold that apartment for 40 lacs to pay for her treatment. It was good luck that the apartment we bought for 18 lacs was sold for 40 lacs,” said Ali.

Advertisement

The actor from Kesi Khushi Le Kay Aya Chaand said, “I never went out for hotelling or spent money on extra things. I never asked for anything to eat, not even on the set. If a team member or staff member offered me something to eat, I would take it, but I always ate dinner at home.”

The Tapasya diva has come a long way to become one of Lollywood’s A-list stars.

Ali has done a lot of work, including acting, hosting, and appearing in music videos. Some of his projects are Ishq Tera, Taroun Se Karain Batain, Tohfa Eman Mah-e-Ramzan, Dhool Islamabad Da, Dhola, and Rangraliyan.

Also Read Iqra Aziz’s new gorgeous photos set internet on fire Iqra Aziz is winning the hearts of her fans. The viral photos...