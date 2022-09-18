Ghana Ali vibing the ‘Greenest’ look of the year in her silk top

Ghana Ali’s style is edgy and versatile. From formal to casuals, she aces every look with perfection. It was no different this time as the actor sent her fans into a frenzy with her recent appearances.

In her latest set of pictures on Instagram, Ghana wears a pair of silk green top paired with white straight pants and an elegant orange heels.

Keeping it elegant, she accessorised the outfit with white jewellery including a statement rings, studs and lots of rings with the gold touch. But, it was her bold makeup and tied neat bun that elevated the look further. She opted for smoky liner, well-defined brows, bronzed cheeks, mascara laden eyes and a nude pink lip color to add finishing touches. Ghana has been on a promotional spree and the new pictures on the internet only show her beautiful looks.