Hania Aamir and her best friend brings draw backlash

Hania Aamir is a very famous, beautiful, talented, and hard-working Pakistani actress. The actress from Mere Humsafar, Hania, has a lot of fans all over the world. Millions of people love her. Her fans have a lot to say about her TV series and the trend of her dramas on YouTube. Her new popular drama, Mere Humsafar, shows that she is one of Pakistan’s most watched and loved actresses.

On social media, a picture of Hania Aamir hugging her best friend Sabeena Syed from recently has been going around. Both are wearing dresses that stand out, but especially her friend Sabeena, who is known for her role in the TV show Yaqeen Ka Safar.

Fans didn’t like the picture and said they didn’t think these two actresses would do something like this. They also didn’t like how close they were posing and said the actresses should be more careful before posting private photos. Fans said that people should change their sacred names before wearing bold clothes. One Facebook user said, “I don’t know why people are putting “Syed” in their names and wearing these kinds of vulgar dresses.” One fan made fun of Hania for having so many different best friends. Fans also asked why they wore full clothes in dramas when in real life they had to wear half dresses. Some of their fans were rude and called them “lesbians.” Most of these actors’ fans said that they definitely spread obscenity. Here are all the comments.

Also Read Hira Mani flaunts her curves in Saree as she looks ravishing Hira Saleem, sometimes known as Hira Mani, is a Pakistani model, actress,...