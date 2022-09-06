Advertisement
Edition: English
Hania Aamir inviting fans for duet

Hania Aamir's 26th birthday bash pictures with her friends

  • Hania Aamir is a stunning Pakistani actress.
  • She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Mujhay Jeenay Do, Visual, Anna, and more.
  • The Mere Humsafar actress shared her hilarious take on the overacting challenge.
Hania Aamir is a stunning Pakistani actress and model who has appeared in a variety of films. Her flawless beauty and outstanding performance have captivated the hearts of millions of people. The actress has a large fan base and is adored by millions of people.

Hania regularly updates her Instagram account to connect with her fans and followers. She is one of those actresses who has always elicited a favorable and optimistic response from the audience.

The Mere Humsafar Hala actress offered her hilarious take on the overacting challenge this time, and it goes without saying that the funny video has fans in fits of laughter.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

She takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance. Her every look, whether in shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Phir Wohi Mohabbat, Mujhay Jeenay Do, Visual, Anna, and many more.

The characters in the television drama Mere Humsafar appear gloomy and serious,...

 

