Edition: English
Edition: English

Hania Aamir looks splendid in a gorgeous red bodycon dress

Articles
Hania Aamir is a stunning Pakistani actress and model who has appeared in a variety of films. Her flawless beauty and outstanding performance have captivated the hearts of millions of people.

Actress Hania Aamir has broken many barriers and proven time and again that there is nothing that she can’t do. After her smashing debut at the Mere Hamsafar in a going hit serial,  Hania this time opted for a gorgeous red bodycon dress for her cutest appearance. The actress looked absolutely stunning.

Check out her amazing photos.

Hania is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Phir Wohi Mohabbat, Mujhay Jeenay Do, Visual, Anna, and many more.

