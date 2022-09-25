Hania and Farhan’s recent dance performance is a huge success

Hania Amir wowed the audience at Toronto’s 8th HUM Awards.

One of the most popular on-screen couples, Hania Amir and Farhan Saeed, have been photographed together in the highly awaited Digital drama serial “Mere Humsafar.” Hania and Farhan’s recent endeavor was a huge success, and the crowd adored the connection between them.

Lately, Farhan Saeed and Hania Amir wowed the audience at Toronto’s 8th HUM Awards with a stunning duet performance. The pair lit up the stage with their incredible renditions of several popular Bollywood tunes. Have a peek at these stunning photos and videos of Hania and Farhan’s fantastic dance performance!

Earlier, The eagerly anticipated single ‘Kadi Kadi,’ which also features Humaima Malik, is being eagerly anticipated by fans of Farhan Saeed from all over the world, and the poster that was released was revealed last night by the star with the caption “on my birthday, a gift for my fans,” raised their excitement levels even further.

