Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hania and Farhan’s recent dance performance is a huge success

Hania and Farhan’s recent dance performance is a huge success

Articles
Advertisement
Hania and Farhan’s recent dance performance is a huge success

Hania and Farhan’s recent dance performance is a huge success

Advertisement
  • Hania Amir wowed the audience at Toronto’s 8th HUM Awards.
  •  It was a stunning duet performance.
  • The pair lit up the stage.
Advertisement

One of the most popular on-screen couples, Hania Amir and Farhan Saeed, have been photographed together in the highly awaited  Digital drama serial “Mere Humsafar.” Hania and Farhan’s recent endeavor was a huge success, and the crowd adored the connection between them.

Lately, Farhan Saeed and Hania Amir wowed the audience at Toronto’s 8th HUM Awards with a stunning duet performance. The pair lit up the stage with their incredible renditions of several popular Bollywood tunes. Have a peek at these stunning photos and videos of Hania and Farhan’s fantastic dance performance!

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Miviq Prime (@miviqprime)

Advertisement

Earlier, The eagerly anticipated single ‘Kadi Kadi,’ which also features Humaima Malik, is being eagerly anticipated by fans of Farhan Saeed from all over the world, and the poster that was released was revealed last night by the star with the caption “on my birthday, a gift for my fans,” raised their excitement levels even further.

Also Read

Farhan Saeed unveils first look of his song “Kadi Kadi”
Farhan Saeed unveils first look of his song “Kadi Kadi”

Actor and singer Farhan Saeed has been making all the right moves...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sajjad Delafrooz hopes 2023 will be a better year for homeland Iran
Sajjad Delafrooz hopes 2023 will be a better year for homeland Iran
Prince Harry's TV interview bombshell: sets royal 'Heartbreaking' on twitter
Prince Harry's TV interview bombshell: sets royal 'Heartbreaking' on twitter
Badshah Paagal tour is a success as he moves ahead in 8 cities
Badshah Paagal tour is a success as he moves ahead in 8 cities
Andrew Tate attacked Meghan Markle before his arrest
Andrew Tate attacked Meghan Markle before his arrest
Hira Mani performs
Hira Mani performs "Disco Deewane" by Nazia Hassan
Sajal Aly & Kubra Khan gave opinions about character assassination
Sajal Aly & Kubra Khan gave opinions about character assassination
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story