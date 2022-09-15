Advertisement
Hania's birthday wish for Farhan Saeed features Mere Humsafar Cast

Articles
Gorgeous and brilliant Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has made a name for herself in the business through her own perseverance and hard work. Hania has so far been in a number of successful dramas and movies. On the professional front, Hania has received rave reviews for her outstanding work in the drama series “Mere Humsafar.”

Recently, Hania wished co-star Farhan Saeed a happy birthday on her official Instagram account. The star-studded ensemble of the television drama Mere Humsafar each made a personal entry during the birthday wish to the tune of a Bollywood song. “On this beautiful occasion of Farhan Saeed aka Hamza’s birthday, we made this little surprise for our Mere Humsafar fam,” Hania said in the video’s caption. I appreciate all of the love.

