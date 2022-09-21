Advertisement
Hareem Farooq fun filled video before leaving for Toronto

Hareem Farooq fun filled video before leaving for Toronto

Hareem Farooq fun filled video before leaving for Toronto

Hareem Farooq fun filled video before leaving for Toronto

Hareem Farooq has shown she is a good actress on TV, in the theatre, and in movies. Fans have always loved her, and she continues to choose good projects.

”The Heer Maan Ja” actress posted a funny video of her trip from Pakistan to Toronto for the HUM Awards on Instagram.

‘Let the awards begin ????????????????✨humawards2022 #goodtobeback #canada’, captioned the Janaan producer.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hareem Farooq (@hareemfarooq)

On the work front, Hareem’s work in drama serials like Mausam, Mere Humdum Mere Dost, Dusri Bivi, Diyar-e-Dil, Mere Jeevan Saathi, and Sanam has been praised.

