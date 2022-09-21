Hareem Farooq fun filled video before leaving for Toronto

Hareem Farooq has shown she is a good actress on TV, in the theatre, and in movies. Fans have always loved her, and she continues to choose good projects.
”The Heer Maan Ja” actress posted a funny video of her trip from Pakistan to Toronto for the HUM Awards on Instagram.
‘Let the awards begin ????????????????✨humawards2022 #goodtobeback #canada’, captioned the Janaan producer.
On the work front, Hareem’s work in drama serials like Mausam, Mere Humdum Mere Dost, Dusri Bivi, Diyar-e-Dil, Mere Jeevan Saathi, and Sanam has been praised.
